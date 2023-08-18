What! Imran Khan has an epic reply to netizens who demanded refund of ticket cost for his films Luck and Kidnap

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known for keeping a low-profile personal life. He was last seen in public when he attended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement with Nupur Shikhare. After that, netizens have been talking about the actor’s disappearance from the big screens and his physical changes. Recently, he was spotted attending an event in Mumbai along with Lekha Washington.

Also Read-Disheartening! Bollywood Imran Khan breaks his silence over his separation with Avantika Malik, scroll down to know more

He recently hinted that he would make a comeback but fans will have to wait and watch. Now, a content creator pointed out that Imran was looking for validation for his comeback through a million likes. Imran noticed the post and commented writing, “The truth is, it was never about a million likes. I picked the number because it seemed unattainable, and since it would never happen anyway, I could just quietly retreat again, no questions asked. I didn’t count on all of you picking it up and carrying it forward… After all this time, I didn’t think anyone would still care enough to reach out and tell me they believe in me. Your love humbles me.”

One netizen joked on the post and wrote, “1 million likes if y'all want Imraan Khan to return your money if you paid to watch Kidnap and Luc” Imran responded to this comment writing, “That money actually goes to the theatre owners first, then to the producers...as it happens, they never cleared my final payment on that film, so maybe we can all take the issue up with them?”

Also Read-Imran Khan spotted holding hands with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington at an event

Recently confirming his comeback Imran had replied on a thread, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-BollywoodHungama







