What! Kajol reveals being restless during her wedding with Ajay Devgn, says "it was taking too long"

Kajol as we all know loves to talk and in a previous interview shared little anecdotes about her life and marriage to actor Ajay Devgn who she has worked with in many movies too.
Kajol

MUMBAI:  Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. They have an amazing energy when they make appearances together and fans simply love their on-screen and off-screen chemistry even today. They have a huge fan following on social media as well.

Also Read-Must Read! When Kajol said her films DDLJ and K3G ruined Karwa Chauth for women, said “...as long as you are looking good while you are starving”

Kajol as we all know loves to talk and in a previous interview shared little anecdotes about her life and marriage to actor Ajay Devgn who she has worked with in many movies too. The Lust Stories 2 actress mentioned that the entire wedding happened at short notice and her sisters took care of everything including flowers, invitations, people, etc. 

Kajol added, “I sat down for my makeup which Mickey Contractor was doing and was fine and ready. I would be like, ‘Achcha theek hai, kaha pe jaana hai abhi, kya karna hai, kaise shot dena hai?” 

Also Read-What! Kajol trolled for using the ‘N-Word’ on social media, gets brutally trolled; “intolerable loud”

Kajol mentioned that she felt the wedding was way too long as they had two customs; a Maharshtrian wedding and the regular Saath Pheras. She said, “I’d tell Ajay to tell the pundit, ‘Just hurry up please!’ It was taking so long, and we got married in two customs– we had the Maharashtrian wedding and the regular ‘saath pheras’. I was not stressed out. I was like, ‘Just hurry up now, I can’t sit here for too long!” 

 

 

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 and had their first child Nysa in 2003. Their son Yug was born in 2010.

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in Kriti Sanon’s  maiden production film Do Patti, which will be released on Netflix.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

