What! Kajol reveals that Shah Rukh Khan got a cold shoulder after lifting her during the DDLJ poster: “I think he took a hit onto his masculinity”

Kajol and SRK have worked in many films post DDLJ. They are the most loved jodis of the film industry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Kajol

MUMBAI: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. Even after 3 decades, the film is still being run in the Maratha Mandir theater. The film gave an amazing boost not just to Kajol but also to Shah Rukh Khan’s character. Kajol now revealed what went into making the iconic poster of the film where SRK picks up Kajol on his shoulder.

Also Read- OMG! Kajol reveals that Shah Rukh Khan would 'stab her' if she did THIS to him

Kajol said in an interview, “One thing that comes to my mind is how I got into that position by the way. Ek toh bechara Shah Rukh kandhe pe uthaake... mujhe itna bura lag raha tha uske liye, itna bura lag raha tha (Poor Shah Rukh was standing with me on his shoulder, I was feeling so bad for him). I was like, ‘are you sure you can do this?’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, I am strong.' I was like, ‘ya, but you have to carry me on your shoulder. Will you be able to?”

Kajol further continued, “I was really worried about him. I think he took a hit onto his masculinity that ‘How can you say that to me? I am a guy.' He very sweetly carried me and didn't make me feel heavy at all… Later, there was frozen shoulder. Us waqt tha ‘wow’”

Also Read- WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan decides to make an exit from Don 3? Fans say, “No SRK No Don”

Kajol and SRK have worked in many films post DDLJ like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale. They are the most loved jodis of the film industry. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes 

Shah Rukh Khan SRK Kajol Amrish Puri Farida Jalal Aditya Chopra Yash Chopra Yash Raj Films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Udaariyaan: OMG! Aasma to fall in love with Aaliya's partner
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Wow! Remo D’Souza on making Saroj Khan’s biopic, “It is a huge opportunity for me”
MUMBAI :Remo D Souza is one of the most talented choreographers we have in the Bollywood industry. The ABCD director...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Heartbreaking! Abhinav dies, Akshara blames Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Katha Ankahee: Wow! Katha overjoyed with Aarav accepting Viaan
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
OMG! When Nora Fatehi opened up about the dark side of PR in the film industry: “I have been constantly told is that, you know, you should date specific people”
MUMBAI :Nora Fatehi has managed to carve a successful niche for herself in Bollywood and is now regarded as the top...
What! Kajol reveals that Shah Rukh Khan got a cold shoulder after lifting her during the DDLJ poster: “I think he took a hit onto his masculinity”
MUMBAI: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. Even after 3 decades, the film is...
Recent Stories
It is a huge opportunity for me
Wow! Remo D’Souza on making Saroj Khan’s biopic, “It is a huge opportunity for me”
Latest Video
Related Stories
It is a huge opportunity for me
Wow! Remo D’Souza on making Saroj Khan’s biopic, “It is a huge opportunity for me”
specific people”
OMG! When Nora Fatehi opened up about the dark side of PR in the film industry: “I have been constantly told is that, you know, you should date specific people”
Veere Di Wedding
Friendship Day 2023: 5 movies that you can watch with your friends today
Amrita Singh
OMG! When Amrita Singh said she would slap daughter Sara Ali Khan if she dared to marry like her
Sushmita Sen
Must read! Sushmita Sen on her daughters facing 'imbalance' in life with the absence of a father, "... you don't miss what you never had"
Ileana D'cruz
Congratulations! Actress Ileana D'cruz is blessed with a baby boy!