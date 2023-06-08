What! Kajol reveals that Shah Rukh Khan got a cold shoulder after lifting her during the DDLJ poster: “I think he took a hit onto his masculinity”

MUMBAI: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. Even after 3 decades, the film is still being run in the Maratha Mandir theater. The film gave an amazing boost not just to Kajol but also to Shah Rukh Khan’s character. Kajol now revealed what went into making the iconic poster of the film where SRK picks up Kajol on his shoulder.

Kajol said in an interview, “One thing that comes to my mind is how I got into that position by the way. Ek toh bechara Shah Rukh kandhe pe uthaake... mujhe itna bura lag raha tha uske liye, itna bura lag raha tha (Poor Shah Rukh was standing with me on his shoulder, I was feeling so bad for him). I was like, ‘are you sure you can do this?’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, I am strong.' I was like, ‘ya, but you have to carry me on your shoulder. Will you be able to?”

Kajol further continued, “I was really worried about him. I think he took a hit onto his masculinity that ‘How can you say that to me? I am a guy.' He very sweetly carried me and didn't make me feel heavy at all… Later, there was frozen shoulder. Us waqt tha ‘wow’”

Kajol and SRK have worked in many films post DDLJ like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale. They are the most loved jodis of the film industry.

