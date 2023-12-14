What! Kajol reveals why Karan Johar fainted on sets of their film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

MUMBAI : A lot of movies are loved but there are times when some movies or their characters leave a huge impact on the audience. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham or K3G as it is best known is one of them. The movie has completed 22 years today and not just the audience but even the actors who worked on the project are overwhelmed by the fact and have lost themselves in nostalgia.

Also Read-Nostalgia! Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completes 22 years, THIS is how Kajol expresses her feelings

Lead actress Kajol shared on her Instagram account that director Karan Johar made special make up rooms for the actors. She wrote, “Another acronym but yes another long lasting memory !!! Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans it was not going to be enough for this gigantic starrer!.” She added, “@karanjohar collapsed and fainted on set because of dehydration in the first few days .. it was really really hot! And this was @___aryan___ 's debut on screen.. !”

Read her entire post here;

Karan Johar wrote, “My annual reminder of “It’s all about loving your family”…and my audience who have kept the spirit of #K3G alive even 22 years later. Eternally grateful to magnificent & magnanimous cast - Amit ji, Jaya ji, shahrukh bhai, kajol, duggu and bebo and all other special people in the cast and crew for just making this journey the most memorable one! Thank you today and always.”

Also Read-Must Read! Kajol's Stance on Intense Scenes: Actress Opens Up About Uncomfortable Choices

As we can see in the caption where Kajol has expressed her feelings and we come to know what value the movie holds even for the actors who worked in it.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal

