What! Kamal R Khan rushed to Shatabdi hospital after he complains about Chest pains, deets inside

According to his lawyer, he was arrested over his tweets against Akshay Kumar and a film producer over the the movie, ‘Laxmi Bomb’. A look-out circular was also issued, said a police officer.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 22:57
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Also read: OMG! KRK makes a shocking revelation about Hrithik Roshan and it has connection with Kangana Ranaut

KRK is amongst the most controversial critics in Bollywood and is known for his infamous takes on actors and their films. He recently landed in trouble over a tweet and was arrested for the same. He is given 14 days of Judicial custody after being apprehended.

He was brought to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivali suburbs of Mumbai on Tuesday evening after he complained of chest pain. He was arrested Monday night over one of his tweets that was posted in 2020 and was apprehended at the Mumbai airport post his arrival from Dubai.

According to his lawyer, he was arrested over his tweets against Akshay Kumar and a film producer over the the movie, ‘Laxmi Bomb’. A look-out circular was also issued, said a police officer. On the other hand, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the Maharashtra Police to book him for making derogatory remarks against women.

The national women panel wrote in one of its tweets, “@NCWIndia has come across a few posts of Kamaal R Khan making derogatory remarks about women on social media. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra to book him under relevant provisions for his comments on women. Action taken must be apprised to the Commission”

Also read: KRK Arrest: Latest Update! Borivali Court directs 14-day judicial custody to Bollywood actor and critic Kamal Rashid Khan

Credits: Hindustan Times

KRK Kamaal R Khan Critic Twitter controversy tweet Rishi Kapoor Bollywood Deshdrohi police case Judicial custody chest pain Akshay Kumar Laxmi Bomb
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 22:57

