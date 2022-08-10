What! Kangana Ranaut reacts to Elon Musk’s tweet; reveals how the ‘mafia’ once tried to put her in jail over her love affair

Now, Kangana, who is active on Twitter, reacted to American business magnate Elon Musk, also known to be one of the richest men in the world.
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI :Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut has made more headlines with her comments and opinions that she has with her films and acting. The talented actress isn’t afraid to call a spade a spade and open up when it is crucial. The Queen actress has been in the news for her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan a while back and there was quite some drama over it.

Also Read-Kangana Ranaut’s interesting answers during #askkangana, Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of Vayu and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day

Now, Kangana, who is active on Twitter, reacted to American business magnate Elon Musk, also known to be one of the richest men in the world. His tweet read, “falling in love hits different when you know they’re paid actors sent by CIA to distract you from dedicating your life to dismantling the government.”

To this Kangana commented, “I never believed someone can have a more dramatic life than me, this sounds more exciting than the entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair…” 

One user commented, “U both are interesting clowns to watch out for on Twitter” another one wrote, “Hritik Roshan says thanks to you.”

Check out the tweets below;

Kangana and Hrithik were reportedly dating each other in 2016 but the relationship didn’t ended well and both filed lawsuits against each other. Roshan who always maintained his dignified silence over the matter later stated, “I choose to be on a path of creativity, productivity, and constructive work. Anything that isn't in alignment with that, I tend to ignore, sidestep and treat it as a distraction. I believe that ignorance, non-reaction, and staying on the path of dignity is the best way to discouragé any persistent unwanted intrusions. But Just like a nagging health issue sometimes ignored can turn malignant, this situation for me has unfortunately turned malignant.”

Also Read- What! Taapsee Pannu spills the beans if she will ever talk to Kangana Ranaut, says “problem usse hai…”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Kangana Ranaut
What! Kangana Ranaut reacts to Elon Musk's tweet; reveals how the 'mafia' once tried to put her in jail over her love affair

