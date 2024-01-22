What! Kangana Ranaut recalls her father's reaction when she chose acting as a career; Says ‘if you cross the Laxman rekha, then you will be shot with a rifle…’

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut revealed in a recent interview with Manoj Muntashir that her father did not support her choice to drop out of school and move to Delhi to pursue a career in show business. Kangana disclosed that in the end, she decided to let everything go, even though her father had wanted her to go to Chandigarh for her higher education.

She said, “He encouraged us to have big dreams but it is a different story that when my dreams got too big, then he was the one who had the biggest problem. When I told my father that I don’t want to study and I want to do something different, perhaps theater, he said just one thing. He said that I am a normal person who lives in a society, if you want to do this, humein tyagna padega (you will have to give us up). These were his exact words. He said that from whatever I know, I can guide you, because you are my daughter and I am your guardian. But if you want to do something by yourself, and you don’t want to study, and do theatre in Bombay and Delhi, it is beyond us.”

Kangana revealed that her father advised her she was on her own and disapproved of her decision to pursue a career in show business. Despite this, she views her father as her true hero for imparting to her the knowledge of reality. He taught her about the "truth of the world," according to Kangana. She says, “I am more than certain that if I had not taken control of my life, then I would have not made it this far.”

She said that, although she now speaks about this episode lovingly, her father was truly upset when he said it. She added, “He said it like how Rajput families say, ‘get my rifle, I will shoot her’. I am saying this in very civil words. That tradition is still there that if you cross the Laxman rekha, then you will be shot with a rifle.”

