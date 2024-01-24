What! Kangana Ranaut's photos with Ease My Trip Founder, Nishant Pitti sparks dating buzz online; Netizens react!

MUMBAI: The media has been focusing on Kangana Ranaut because she attended the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. Her appearance has been widely shared. In the middle of it, internet users discovered images of Kangana Ranaut with Nishant Pitti, the co-founder of EaseMyTrip. It appears from the internet that they are dating. For those who don't know, Kangana's photo with her hair stylists went viral a few weeks ago, leading many to believe that she was seeing him.

A Redditor posted two images of Kangana and Nishant at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir temple. Kangana wore a shawl to accessorize her pastel green attire in the first photo. Posing with Nishant, who appeared little preoccupied, she was observed. Another picture showed Kangana looking absolutely stunning during the Pran Pratishtha event. She looked amazing wearing a beige-colored saree and a lot of jewelry. Yet Nishant complimented her by dressing in a sleeveless orange jacket.

Internet users rushed to the comments section as soon as the photographs were uploaded. A user said, "Does look like it, someone uploaded another picture of them together at their residence." Someone else added, "Bro be like- me and the kattar Hindu chick I pulled by boycotting Maldives." He is also the producer of Emergency, according to another netizen who disclosed that he produced her movie, Manikarnika.

Whether you like it or not, Kangana is one of the sassiest actresses; she can put out a fire before it spreads to the entire forest. The actress was sure to quell rumors that her hairstylist, who appeared in one of her viral pictures a few weeks prior, was her new lover. Kangana made it quite evident on her Instagram account that the man in question is her attractive hairstylist and not someone she is attracted to.

Kangana had already discussed her wedding plans. The actress made it quite evident that, like every other girl, she wanted to create her own family. She also stated that she wanted to establish a family and settle down within the following five years. According to quotes, she said, "Every girl dreams of her marriage and of having a family. I am a completely family person, it is very important to me. I want to be married and have a family and it will happen before five years. It will be good if it is a mix of arranged and love marriage."

