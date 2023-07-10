What! Karan Johar makes shocking revelations on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage, Read on to know what he said

Their wedding was like a fairytale and fans can’t still get over it. Their recent performances in Jawan and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was loved by the audiences.
MUMBAI: Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most loved couples of the film industry. They spread magic wherever they go with their red carpet appearances and their vacation pictures. The couple has a massive fan following who love to view their reels, pictures and posts. Their wedding was like a fairytale and fans can’t still get over it. Their recent performances in Jawan and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was loved by the audiences. 

Director Karan Johar, who has worked with Ranveer in RARKPK revealed something interesting about what his wife Deepika Padukone told him. He told a news portal, “Deepika tells me that every six months, a new person walks into the house. He becomes that character like he would talk like Rocky throughout. In his conversations with me, I was talking to Rocky Randhawa, I was not talking to Ranveer Singh because he never left that character. It was phenomenal I'm just so grateful for him and the film.”

Speaking of working with Ranveer, Karan said, “Working with Ranveer Singh was just an amazing, exhilarating experience. He is a juggernaut of talent like he's just something else like a chameleon-like he can go Khilji to Murad to Rocky to Kapil Dev.”

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in fighter and Singham Again while Ranveer has Don 3. 

