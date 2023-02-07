What! Karan Johar shares Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘first look test’ picture from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, netizens react

MUMBAI: A few days ago, the teaser of Karan Johar’s directorial titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released. The teaser received a great response, and one thing that grabbed everyone’s attention in it was the song Tum Kya Mile. In the teaser, we got to hear just a couple of lines of the song, and everyone was waiting for the track from the past many days. Now, finally the song has been released today.

Director Karan Johar has now shared the first look test pictures on his social media account and netizens have reacted to it. Karan captioned it, “Our very first look test of the film! When we were locking looks for ROCKY and RANI @manishmalhotra05 @ekalakhani #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt” One netizen wrote, “Can't wait to see her bong Avatar “, another wrote, “A pair that we wish to unite love alia and ranveer” one commented, “Queen Rani”, another wrote, “the chemistry after ages thank you karan finally [email protected]”

Recently the song Tum Kya Mile from the film was released and fans couldn’t stop raising their chemistry and love seeing Alia and Ranveer after their collaboration in Gully Boy.

Credit-HindustanTimes