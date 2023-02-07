What! Karan Johar shares Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘first look test’ picture from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, netizens react

Director Karan Johar has now shared the first look test pictures on his social media account and netizens have reacted to it.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 19:40
movie_image: 
Karan Johar

MUMBAI: A few days ago, the teaser of Karan Johar’s directorial titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released. The teaser received a great response, and one thing that grabbed everyone’s attention in it was the song Tum Kya Mile. In the teaser, we got to hear just a couple of lines of the song, and everyone was waiting for the track from the past many days. Now, finally the song has been released today.

Also Read: Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and more - AI characters of these actors are getting viral all over the internet

Director Karan Johar has now shared the first look test pictures on his social media account and netizens have reacted to it. Karan captioned it, “Our very first look test of the film! When we were locking looks for ROCKY and RANI @manishmalhotra05 @ekalakhani #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt” One netizen wrote, “Can't wait to see her bong Avatar “, another wrote, “A pair that we wish to unite love alia and ranveer” one commented, “Queen Rani”, another wrote, “the chemistry after ages thank you karan finally [email protected]

Also Read: Must Read! Here’s what you can expect from the teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

 

 

Recently the song Tum Kya Mile from the film was released and fans couldn’t stop raising their chemistry and love seeing Alia and Ranveer after their collaboration in Gully Boy.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes

Tum Kya Mile Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Karan Johar Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Pritam Arijit Singh Shreya Ghoshal Amitabh Bhattacharya Vaibhavi Merchant Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 19:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Arun Mandola: We are busy all the time, but nobody knows where!
MUMBAI: Actor Arun Mandola says that while people feel that they are occupied all the time, they are often not able to...
Hitesh Bharadwaj: Feels nice to see Udaariyaan crossing 700 episodes!
MUMBAI: Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj says that he feels proud to be associated with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyaan...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Neelam holds Lakshmi responsible
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Akangsha Rawat on playing Diti in Shiv Shakti: It is so far the most difficult character I have ever played
MUMBAI:Actress Akangsha Rawat, who plays Diti, a negative character in Shiv Shakti, says that it has been challenging....
What! Karan Johar shares Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘first look test’ picture from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, netizens react
MUMBAI: A few days ago, the teaser of Karan Johar’s directorial titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released....
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhimanyu wants Abhinav and Akshara to be around Abhir?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar shares Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘first look test’ picture from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, netizens react
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rani Mukerji
Must Read! Rani Mukerji, Kiara Advani and more actresses who stole the show with their performance in the first half of 2023
Arshad Warsi
What! Arshad Warsi finally opens up on losing Bigg Boss to Salman Khan, says “I could not do the next season as…”
Shocking! R Balki recalls the time Abhitabh Bachchan started screaming on set
Shocking! R Balki recalls the time Abhitabh Bachchan started screaming on set
Prashanth Neel
Will we get to see the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel's directorial 'Salaar' starring Prabhas soon?
Naxalite
What! Meet the film actor who was formerly a Naxalite before starring in a blockbuster film
Alia Bhatt
Aww! Ranbir Kapoor bullies Alia Bhatt in a throwback video, netizens say “Actor teaching an actress manners”