What! Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan never likes to watch her films, saying “after a long time I told you…”

Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI :Hindi film actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the industry. She got married to the love of her life Saif Ali Khan at a time when she was at the top of her career and other actresses were keeping their careers secured and not marrying. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 and never looked back. She has also made her OTT debut with the Netflix film Jaane Jaan. She is not only a doting mother of two boys but is also beautifully balancing her personal and professional life.

The duo said that as actors they were not interested in each other and would rather do other things like spend quality time with the kids. Saif also added that he does look for validation on his work from wife Kareena. He said, “If she thinks i’m a fab actor and that I’ve done well, and it puts a kind of strut in my walk and I feel okay I am cool because it’s very important to me.”

Kareena meanwhile stated that while they don’t really watch each other’s films, she really wanted him to see Hansal Mehta’s Buckingham Murders. She said, “That’s when I just don’t want to go to that premiere alone, and I am like just come please but after a long time I told you that I really want you to see Buckingham Murders obviously because I am producing it, and he went to Emmy film festival and whatever so he does his bit when he has to.”

