What! Kartik Aaryan did the movie Shehzada for free? Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred in a hit film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and though his last release Shehzada became a disaster at the box office, fans loved him in the movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

While Shehzada did not do as well as expected, did you know that the actor had not charged a single penny for the film. Interestingly, Kartik was also a producer of the film that paired him opposite Kriti Sanon. Speaking of why he didn’t charge anything for the film, Kartik said, “What happened with Shezada was, I was not a producer-producer as such. I was given that credit on the basis that the film was going into a money crisis, and I gave up on my fees.”

Although Kartik was not a producer of the film he was given the credit for it, “The producers were gracious enough that they credited me for that reason.”

In a previous interview, Kartik also revealed that he didn’t know how to check his bank balance and his mother took charge of all his finances. She even gave him a monthly allowance to keep a check on his spending.

