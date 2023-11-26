What! Kartik Aaryan did the movie Shehzada for free? Read on to know more

While Shehzada did not do as well as expected, did you know that the actor had not charged a single penny for the film. Interestingly, Kartik was also a producer of the film that paired him opposite Kriti Sanon.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 19:30
movie_image: 
Kartik

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred in a hit film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and though his last release Shehzada became a disaster at the box office, fans loved him in the movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Also Read-Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media

While Shehzada did not do as well as expected, did you know that the actor had not charged a single penny for the film. Interestingly, Kartik was also a producer of the film that paired him opposite Kriti Sanon. Speaking of why he didn’t charge anything for the film, Kartik said, “What happened with Shezada was, I was not a producer-producer as such. I was given that credit on the basis that the film was going into a money crisis, and I gave up on my fees.”

Although Kartik was not a producer of the film he was given the credit for it, “The producers were gracious enough that they credited me for that reason.”

In a previous interview, Kartik also revealed that he didn’t know how to check his bank balance and his mother took charge of all his finances. She even gave him a monthly allowance to keep a check on his spending.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Sara Ali Khan wishes Kartik Aaryan on his birthday, check what she has to say to the actor

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye

Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Lukka Chuppi Freddy Dhamaka Pyaar Ka Punchnama Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety Movie News Melbourne Indian Film Festival TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Katrina Kaif reveals the difference in the style of working between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI : Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying the release of Tiger 3, which has already grossed Rs 373 crore worldwide in...
Whoa! From a luxury yacht, remote holidays, to strict parenting, check out the lifestyle of Anil and Tina Ambani
MUMBAI: The Ambani family is one of the richest and most talked about in India. From a multi million business to a...
What! Kartik Aaryan did the movie Shehzada for free? Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred...
Aww! Anupamaa’s Choti Anu aka Asmi Deo speaks of her bond with Rupali Ganguly and also reveals that Gaurav Khanna helps her with her Math homework
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Shocking! Did You Know? Anupam Kher was the first choice for Mogambo from Mr India but replaced with Amrish Puri
MUMBAI : The legendary figure Mogambo and the late Amrish Puri immediately spring to mind when we discuss well-known...
Wow! Sobhita Dhulipala breaks silence on colour shaming, discusses skin tone; Says 'Me usse apni kami ki tarah….’
MUMBAI: Sobhita Dhulipala is Among Bollywood's most gifted actresses. The diva never backs down from indulging her...
Recent Stories
KATRINA KAIF
Must read! Katrina Kaif reveals the difference in the style of working between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
Latest Video
Related Stories
KATRINA KAIF
Must read! Katrina Kaif reveals the difference in the style of working between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
Anil
Whoa! From a luxury yacht, remote holidays, to strict parenting, check out the lifestyle of Anil and Tina Ambani
Anupam Kher
Shocking! Did You Know? Anupam Kher was the first choice for Mogambo from Mr India but replaced with Amrish Puri
Sobhita
Wow! Sobhita Dhulipala breaks silence on colour shaming, discusses skin tone; Says 'Me usse apni kami ki tarah….’
Shah
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan once made a candid confession about once he did act for money due to THIS reason; Says ‘I needed that money. But when…’
Salman Khan
Wow! Tiger 3: Salman Khan shares he ‘Lived and Breathed’ the character Tiger; Says 'I think the Tiger franchise has given audiences a desi spy'