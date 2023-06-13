What! Kiara Advani recreates her wedding pose in Satyaprem Ki Katha but later deletes the post after getting trolled

MUMBAI: Popular actress Kiara Advani is one of the popular actresses of Hindi cinema. While she has been riding high with success with her last couple of releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Apart from her professional life going great, her personal life saw a boost too when she tied the knot with the love of her life Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara, who will soon be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aryan, recently put up a post as part of the film’s promotion. In her post the lead actors Kartik and Kiara are seen sitting as a married couple and fans were quick to notice the similarity between this pose and the one where she got married in reality with Sidharth Malhotra. Netizens were not happy with this and began to troll her for it.

Some fans were of the opinion that using this kind of promotional tactic takes away from the priceless real life memories that are so precious. Kiara soon realized the uproar the picture caused and quietly deleted the post. It is however still visible on Kartik’s account. Check it out;

