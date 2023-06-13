What! Kiara Advani recreates her wedding pose in Satyaprem Ki Katha but later deletes the post after getting trolled

Kiara, who will soon be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aryan, recently put up a post as part of the film’s promotion.
Kiara Advani

MUMBAI:   Popular actress Kiara Advani is one of the popular actresses of Hindi cinema. While she has been riding high with success with her last couple of releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Apart from her professional life going great, her personal life saw a boost too when she tied the knot with the love of her life Sidharth Malhotra.

Also Read-Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial

Kiara, who will soon be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aryan, recently put up a post as part of the film’s promotion. In her post the lead actors Kartik and Kiara are seen sitting as a married couple and fans were quick to notice the similarity between this pose and the one where she got married in reality with Sidharth Malhotra. Netizens were not happy with this and began to troll her for it. 

Some fans were of the opinion that using this kind of promotional tactic takes away from the priceless real life memories that are so precious. Kiara soon realized the uproar the picture caused and quietly deleted the post. It is however still visible on Kartik’s account. Check it out;

Also Read-Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer looks like an intense musical love story

What are your thoughts on Kiara’s deleted post?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 15:19

