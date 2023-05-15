What! Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari reveals that her mom lived in a ‘chawl-like one-bedroom space’ with the entire family during her struggling days

Palak has always heaped praises for her mother actress Shweta Tiwari and looks up to her for everything in life.
MUMBAI:  Palak Tiwari recently made her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her performance was loved by her fans and her mom Shweta Tiwari said that she was proud of her daughter and everything that she has achieved so far. Palak has always heaped praises for her mother actress Shweta Tiwari and looks up to her for everything in life.

Also Read-Big Scoop! Shweta Tiwari was ridiculed over her marriages and asked not to marry again; check out the actress's befitting reply

Palak has now revealed her mothers struggling days before she became a known face in the industry. She told a news portal, “My mom has seen everything, and she has had a tremendous graph. She has seen exponential growth in every sense of the word. And growth in the quality of life. When she started out, she used to live in a chawl-like one-bedroom space. My nana, my nani, my mama, and my mom used to live there, which was just one bedroom, and that’s where my mom started.”

Palak added that she comes from an orthodox family where being in the entertainment industry was looked down upon. She added, “So the same people now call my nani and me and tell that they knew Shweta would be a star.”

Also Read-"Every day I get to learn something new from Shweta Tiwari ma'am and Manav Gohil sir about acting," said Main Hoon Aparajita's Dhwani Gori

Shweta is currently seen in the Tv show Main Hoon Aparajita while Palak’s debut Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released recently on the big screens.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Pinkvilla 

 


 

What! Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari reveals that her mom lived in a 'chawl-like one-bedroom space' with the entire family during her struggling days
