What! Madhuri Dixit: From Flops to Fame, Bollywood's Reigning Queen

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit, often hailed as Bollywood's "Dhak Dhak" girl, had a rocky start in the film industry. After eight consecutive flops, including her debut film "Abodh," Madhuri faced criticism and body shaming. However, her fortunes changed with the 1988 film "Tezaab," where she delivered a hit dance number "Ek Do Teen," catapulting her to stardom.

Madhuri went on to star in a string of successful films like "Dayavan," "Vardi," "Hum Aapke Hain Koun," and "Devdas," establishing herself as one of the leading actresses of her time. Known for her dancing skills and expressive performances, Madhuri became the highest-paid actress in Bollywood during the 90s, reportedly charging more than superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

In 1999, at the peak of her career, Madhuri surprised everyone by marrying Dr. Shriram Nene and moving to the United States. The shift brought about a significant change in her lifestyle, as she embraced the responsibilities of cooking, cleaning, and grocery shopping, which she had been accustomed to delegating in India. Despite her move, Madhuri continued to remain a beloved figure in Bollywood.

Madhuri made a successful comeback to Indian cinema with films like "Aaja Nachle," "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani," "Total Dhamaal," and "Kalank." She also ventured into the digital space with the web series "Fame Game." Currently, she is seen as a judge on the television reality show "Dance Deewane," captivating audiences with her grace and charm.

Madhuri's journey from struggling to find her footing in Bollywood to becoming one of its most iconic stars is a testament to her talent, resilience, and enduring appeal. She continues to inspire millions with her passion for dance, acting, and her ability to reinvent herself with each new project.

Credit: DNA



