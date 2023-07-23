What! Meet Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi co-star Sabeeha who quit films; her mother accused a superstar of misbehaving with her

MUMBAI: Khiladi was a blockbuster thriller suspense film which launched the career of Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka in  a big way. The film also starred Deepak Tijori and another actor named Sabeeha. While the three actors were seen in many other films thereafter, Sabeeha did not get the push in her career that she deserved, even though she played a notable character in the film. 

Sabeeha was born in Mumbai on 9th October 1972 in a Muslim family. Her father Kamran was a well known actor-director and her mother Ameeta was also a well known actress who had been part of films like Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Goonj Uthi Shehnai, Sawan, and other films.

For the unversed, Sabeeha is related to Sajid and Farah Khan. Before marrying Ameeta, Kamran was married to Menaka Rani which makes Sabeeha Farah-Sajid’s step sister. 

Sabeeha made her big screen debut in 1986 with the film Anokha Rishta starring Rajesh Khanna and Smita Patil. Reportedly, after the release of the film, Sabeeha’s mother said in front of the media that Rajesh Khanna misbehaved with her daughter on numerous occasions during the film’s shoot. While Khanna was unfazed by the allegations, Sabeeha’s career crashed badly. She was out of work for four years. 

Her career seemed to be resurrected with Khiladi and Baap Numberi Beta Dus Numberi but she later didn’t get any lead roles and appeared in forgettable films like Sone Ki Zanjeer, Qayamat Ki Raat, and Aaja Sanam. She was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt starrer Jai Vikraanta in 1995.

Eventually Sabeeha quit films and joined Saudi Airlines as an airhostess. She never married and is currently enjoying taking care of her mother living a quiet life.

