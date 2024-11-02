What! Mrunal Thakur reveals how the media ran behind a star kid leaving the actress’s interview mid way

A netizen revealed how in an interview, Mrunal spoke about the media hype around star kids. Although she said it's no fault of theirs but the media hypes it up to pry into their lives.
Mrunal

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur is one of the talented actresses of Television who has smoothly made her transition to films and achieved much success. With getting a lucky break in Love Sonia to working with the top stars of Bollywood like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor, she has come a long way. 

A netizen revealed how in an interview, Mrunal spoke about the media hype around star kids. Although she said it's no fault of theirs but the media hypes it up to pry into their lives. She said, “Let's begin with media, example, we don't have Ananya and Janhvi unfortunately, but trust me, bahut sarein, ye point bhi miss hogaya nepotism ka. Nepotism got missed, but I have to say something ki nepotism is not because... unka koi fault nahi hai yaar, they are star kids you know. It's we as common people, who are so intrigued to know ki unke life mein kya chal raha hai.”

She further explained, “I'll give you one simple example, Awards night chal rahi thi, and the interview session was happening. I'm in the middle of an interview and the media ran behind the star kid. Now, tell me- I have been awarded as the best actor or critic as same as Janhvi being awarded the same night, I was not even handed the speech. I'm not saying that I'm jealous or something, I'm saying that it's not their fault, stop pointing nepotism. What I feel it also depends on the audience and the media especially.”

Check out the netizens’ reactions

What do you think of Mrunal’s opinion on nepotism? Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Mrunal will next be seen in Pippa with Ishaan Khatter and Pooja Meri Jaan. 

