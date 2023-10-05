What! Naseeruddin Shah was asked to audition for this character in Harry Potter

MUMBAI: Actor Naseeruddin Shah is indeed one of the versatile actors we have in Bollywood. Over the time with his movies and characters, he has created a solid mark in the industry and also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Fans always look forward his upcoming projects, which are always the talk of the town because of his amazing craft. Well, did you know? The actor was offered the Hollywood movie Harry Potter. Yes, you heard right. The powerhouse of talent, actor Naseeruddin Shah was asked to audition for the famous character, Professor Albus Dumbledore.

Reportedly, after Richard Harris passed away following the release of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the casting directors began looking for a new actors to play Dumbledore. Naseeruddin Shah stated on Twitter that his agent asked him to attend the role’s audition.

Well, it would have been a treat to watch actor Naseeruddin Shah in the movie! What are your views on this and do you think the actor would have done justice to the character? Do let us know in the comment section below.

