What! Nayanthara’s stunning first look from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan leaked, check it out

MUMBAI: One of the much awaited movies of the year, Jawan, which has Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role, is the talk of the town for quite some time. The movie, which also has South superstar Nayanthara, is directed by Atlee. was supposed to release on 2nd June 2023, but the film has been postponed to 7th September 2023.

Nayanthara who will be making her Hindi Film debut with the film has been in the news for a picture that has gone viral. The picture is reportedly the first look of the actress in Jawan and she looks gorgeous in it. She is seen in a pink suit giving us boss lady vibes.

Check out the picture here;

Interestingly the trailer of the film will be launched next week and be shown in cinema halls with the Hollywood film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. A source meanwhile told a news portal, “Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee will launch the Jawan Teaser in a grand way. It will be the biggest digital launch of all time, and the teaser will blow everyone’s mind. It features Shah Rukh Khan like never before.”

The report further read, “The makers are looking to get a special guest to launch the teaser of Jawan in Chennai, and once that has been finalised, the date will also be. Hence, the variation currently whether it will be released on July 7 or 1.’

Credit- Spotboye