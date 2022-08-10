What! Nayanthara to wear a bikini in Shahrukh Khan starrer Jawan?

Reportedly actress Nayanthara to wear bikini for the first time in her Bollywood debut Jawan
What! Nayanthara to wear a bikini in Shahrukh Khan starrer Jawan?

MUMBAI:Superstar actress Nayanthara has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful acting contribution over the time in South industry, the actress is now the talk of the town for her Bollywood debut with the superstar Shahrukh Khan in the upcoming movie Jawan.

The movie Jawan has been the talk out of town as it has super star Shahrukh Khan in the leading role and it will be directed by the mass director Atlee, also the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans because so it has Vijay Setupathi who will be playing the villain, well one more time the movie is making headline today is because there are news which says actress Nayanthara to be seen wearing bikini in the movie.

Yes you heard right, reportedly superstar actress Nayanthara to break her no bikini norm for Shahrukh Khan starrer Jawan and she will be seen wearing a bikini in the movie. Well this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and the fans are looking forward to see the never seen before side of the actress Nayanthara in this upcoming movie.

Already the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans for different reasons and some good cameos and we look forward to see some brilliant chemistry of Shahrukh Khan with actress Nayanthara in the movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see the actress Nayanthara in a never seen before bikini avatar, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

