What! OMG2 asked to have ‘Adult Only’ certification and 20 cuts, read on to know the reason why

The CBFC is making sure that OMG 2 isn’t another Adipurush where they hurt religious sentiments.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 10:44
MUMBAI :Akshay Kumar is one of the undisputed self-made stars of the Indian film industry. He had five back-to-back flops, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Selfiee. He has many films lined up in the upcoming list and one of them is OMG 2. The first installment of OMG was a hit at the box office, and it starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. OMG 2 on the other hand, stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam.

The CBFC is making sure that OMG 2 isn’t another Adipurush where they hurt religious sentiments. A source close to the CBFC has said, “While OMG 2 speaks about sex education on the face of it, there is a major conflict in the film that deals with masturbation. While it's an extremely brave subject and tackled with the utmost sensitivity, the CBFC feels that the religious angle could hurt the sentiments of the Indian audience. They are hence being super cautious to grant a certificate.”

Praises are being showered on Akshay KUmar for selecting such a bold and unique concept.

The source further shared, “However, they aren't sure if the Indian audiences are ready for a bold film like OMG 2 that mixes masturbation and sex education with God and religion. OMG 2 is essentially a courtroom drama that pushes a father to fight for a child against all odds and the case has the connection of sex education.”

The Cencor board gave OMG 2 a standing ovation the source added, “The film got a standing ovation too, but the ovation and claps were in the closed corridors in the dark at the screening. It's easy to appreciate the content in closed corridors but difficult to take ownership in the larger scheme of things in bright sunlight. Once the members came out of the darkness, they were compelled to think about the cons of this subject.”

The source adds that as many as 20 cuts (audio, video, visuals) later, the censor board has allowed a, Adult Only certification to the film. Akshay and team are however fighting for a U/A certification.

