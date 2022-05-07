What! Raaj Shaandilyaa lands in a plagiarism controversy over ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’

The case is filed with the Versova police station and another complaint with the SWA which is pending a hearing. His co-writer is not with him in the fight.

MUMBAI: Also read: In Public Interest: 'Janhit Mein Jaari' to get sequel

Janhit Mein Drama is a social-drama that starred Nushratt Bharuccha in the lead role and the story revolves around propagating the use of condoms and safe sex and to ease the pain of women that go through unwanted pregnancies and abortions.

The film has landed in a controversy as writer Jitendra Gianchandani files a police complaint against Raaj Shaandilyaa. He claims that he has co-written the story titled, ‘Condom Pyaar Ki Pehli Shart’ along with Gautam Prasad Shaw and also had it registered with the Screen Writers Association in 2019.

Jitendra said, “Gautam had registered the script in his name in 2017. I had received the story from a director to improvise it further. In 2019, the said director liked my story and called Gautam and I to work together.” He said that Gautam had pitched the story to Raaj in June 2020 and the movie was announced in November that year as ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’.

The case is filed with the Versova police station and another complaint with the SWA which is pending a hearing. His co-writer is not with him in the fight. Jitendra said that aspiring writers don’t have the resources to fight unethical practices against established production houses.

Raaj however, when contacted by ETimes, said, “we have already replied to them with a legal notice and for your kind information our story was registered in 2017. Anyone can come and claim anything  today.”

Also read: Must Read! THIS is what Tejasswi Prakash has to say about her Bollywood debut

Credits: ETimes, Times of India

