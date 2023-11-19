What! From Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif to Saif Ali Khan-Rozza Catalano, these stars had a live-in relationship before breaking up

Today we will look at celebs like Bipasha Basu- John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan-Rozza Catalano, among others, who have had a live-in relationship but somehow they have called it quits, breaking the hearts of millions.
MUMBAI: Break ups and link ups are a part and parcel of the Hindi film industry. There are many who have lived together for many years and sadly have broken up. Today we will look at celebs like Bipasha Basu- John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan-Rozza Catalano, among others, who have had a live-in relationship but somehow they have called it quits, breaking the hearts of millions.

Bipasha Basu and John Abraham

Bipasha and John were in a live in relationship for 9 years. Bipasha hinted on several occasions that John had cheated on her. He however refuted all the claims.

Saif Ali Khan & Rozza Catalano

Saif started dating Rozza after his very public divorce with Amrita Singh. The duo were living together for some years before parting ways. He later met Kareena Kapoor and married her.

Lara Dutta & Kelly Dorji

While it's not confirmed, there were several reports that Lara and Kelly were living together for many years during her modeling days. The duo sadly parted ways and she married Mahesh Bhupati.

Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif

Ranbir and Katrina started dating after he broke up with Deepika Padukone. The duo were reportedly living together in a Bandra apartment. The duo broke up and are married to their respective partners. 

Abhay Deol & Preeti Desai

Abhay and Preeti were in a relationship for many years and even lived together. The couple however broke up. He once spoke about marriage and said, “Marriage, in my opinion, is a cultural phenomenon; nature does not command someone to marry. I may or may not marry, but I will settle down in a live-in relationship.”

About Author

