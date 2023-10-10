What! Ranbir Kapoor to stop consuming alcohol and non-veg food to play Lord Ram; follows in footsteps of Prabhas and Akshay Kumar?

MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is the only actor to get two back-to-back hits after the pandemic. There are very few celebs who are friendly with fans and one of them is Ranbir Kapoor. The handsome actor is one of those actors who likes to completely get into the skin of his character and likes to follow in all the processes to transform into the persona.

As per reports, Ranbir will be doing a major personal sacrifice this time to play the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Reportedly the Brahmastra actor will be giving up non-veg food and consumption of alcohol for his role. His decision has been lauded by fans and many are praising him for it.

Ever since the film has been announced, the curiosity and excitement level has gone over the roof. While Ranbir will play the role of Ram, Sai Pallavi will essay the role of Sita while Yash will play the role of Ravana.

As per a source close to the project, “While the film will be shot, Ranbir will abstain completely from drinking and eating meat. These are not things he would avoid just for his public image, but also as a dedicated actor Ranbir wants to feel as pure and clean as Sri Rama. In any case, Ranbir is not into late nights and wild parties.”

We know, Ranbir will change his lifestyle to play Ram.... His process is always like that..#Ranbirkapoor pic.twitter.com/6pdr45nTxw — self criticising actor's fan (@Rk_is_unique) October 9, 2023

Interestingly, before, Ranbir, Akshay and Prabhas gave up on non-vegetarian food to play on-screen Gods in OMG, OMG 2 and Adipurush respectively.

Credit-BollywoodLife

