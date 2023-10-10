What! Ranbir Kapoor to stop consuming alcohol and non-veg food to play Lord Ram; follows in footsteps of Prabhas and Akshay Kumar?

As per reports, Ranbir will be doing a major personal sacrifice this time to play the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Reportedly the Brahmastra actor will be giving up non-veg food and consumption of alcohol for his role.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 15:43
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is the only actor to get two back-to-back hits after the pandemic. There are very few celebs who are friendly with fans and one of them is Ranbir Kapoor. The handsome actor is one of those actors who likes to completely get into the skin of his character and likes to follow in all the processes to transform into the persona.

Also Read-Throwback! Ranbir Kapoor recalled the time his late father Rishi Kapoor fought with him during the making of Brahmastra

As per reports, Ranbir will be doing a major personal sacrifice this time to play the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Reportedly the Brahmastra actor will be giving up non-veg food and consumption of alcohol for his role. His decision has been lauded by fans and many are praising him for it. 

Ever since the film has been announced, the curiosity and excitement level has gone over the roof. While Ranbir will play the role of Ram, Sai Pallavi will essay the role of Sita while Yash will play the role of Ravana.

As per a source close to the project, “While the film will be shot, Ranbir will abstain completely from drinking and eating meat. These are not things he would avoid just for his public image, but also as a dedicated actor Ranbir wants to feel as pure and clean as Sri Rama. In any case, Ranbir is not into late nights and wild parties.”

Also Read-Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor’s gesture towards a poor girl impresses netizens, “How sweet...”

Interestingly, before, Ranbir, Akshay and Prabhas gave up on non-vegetarian food to play on-screen Gods in OMG, OMG 2 and Adipurush respectively.

How excited are you for the film and to see Ranbir as Lord Ram? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife  
 

Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Lord Ram Sita Akshay Kumar Prabhas Kriti Sanon Alia Bhatt Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 15:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee
MUMBAI: Jyoti Kapoor has captivated hearts with her enigmatic performances in her projects and is currently mesmerizing...
From Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash to Hina Khan: List of celebrities who made the best of their fame through Bigg Boss!
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is one of the most followed reality shows on television. The show is controversial in nature and...
Must Read: Check out the transition of Shark Tank India judges from then to now!
MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a...
Exclusive! Vikram Vedha and Bunty aur Babli 2 actor Saurabh Sharma roped in for Jio cinema's series titled Clean up Crew
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Plan and Plot! Manveer strategized a major move on Simran’s birthday
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Relief! Zareen Khan wins legal case in cheating case, actress’ arrest warrant canceled
MUMBAI :Recently, a Kolkata court had issued an arrest warrant for Bollywood actress Zareen Khan in connection with a...
Recent Stories
Jyoti Kapoor
Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jyoti Kapoor
Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee
Zareen Khan
Relief! Zareen Khan wins legal case in cheating case, actress’ arrest warrant canceled
Box office
Box office! Fukrey 3 and Mission Raniganj shows decent business, whereas Jawan continues to roar, have a look at the collection
Lior Raz
OMG! Fauda actor Lior Raz narrowly escapes Hamas bombs in war torn Israel while saving civilians in extraction mission, netizens call the actor ‘real hero’
Amitabh Bachchan
Surprising! Is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda turned down the role of Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan?
Vicky Kaushal
Enthralling! Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal's starrer teaser to debut on October 13, Coinciding with India-Pakistan match screening