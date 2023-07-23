What! Ranbir Kapoor was against Deepika Padukone starring in the film Cocktail, here's why

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have had a history together but that's in the past. The two of them are friends now and often share their opinions about films and roles with each other being a part of the industry circle. 

Today, we will have a look back at the time when Ranbir Kapoor revealed an interesting story about Deepika Padukone starrer Cocktail which will leave you surprised. Ranbir was apparently not in favour of Deepika doing Cocktail. 

Cocktail changed everything for Deepika Padukone in films. The gorgeous beauty played Veronica, which is a character etched in the minds and hearts of fans forever. Well, however, Ranbir Kapoor advised her as a friend against doing a film like Cocktail. 

Ranbir knew nothing about the movie and only knew that the script was given by Imtiaz Ali. Homi Adajania served as the director who was known for making different kinds of films, Ranbir reasoned. He asked Deepika why she was picking Cocktail when she had so many good directors waiting to work with her.

Ranbir Kapoor adds that despite his opinion, Deepika listened to her instincts and signed the movie. It was her own choice and he just questioned her as a friend. 

Later, Deepika quizzed him asking if his mind changed after the release to which the Animal actor gave an honest response saying that he is not a fan of the film but is a fan of what Deepika did in the film. This conversation happened when Deepika and Ranbir were promoting their movie, Tamasha, with Imtiaz Ali.

