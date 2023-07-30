What! Randeep Hooda lost 26 Kgs eating only dates and drinking milk for Swatantra Veer Savarkar? Actor clarifies

MUMBAI : Randeep Hooda is one of the most versatile actors we have in the country. Form Highway to Sarbjit, Randeep performances have been nothing but outstanding, The actor is now all set to embark on his new role. The actor plays the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The actor’s physical transformation is nothing but inspiring.

As per reports, Randeep lost a whopping 26 Kgs for his role in the film by eating a handful of almonds and drinking a glass of milk. The actor has now spilled the beans on the same. He told a news portal, “The news that has come is not correct at all. I wanted to give correct information through you. Look, many people are in a rush to lose weight. I am afraid that people may not start copying after reading such news. I want to clarify that I was not on a diet of milk and dates. This is very dangerous, it can spoil your health. Do not follow this at all.”

He further shared how he managed to lose so much weight and recommended that no one try this, “It is true that I have lost 26 kg for this character. The first thing is that common people do not need to lose so much weight. Actors like us have to go through such aggressive preparations. It also happened to me that my film, which was supposed to be ready in three to four months, took more than a year to be made. Due to the long schedule of this film, I had to remain underweight for almost 7 months. During that time my weight will be around 62 kg. Due to having such a low weight, I am facing many problems. Firstly, it is becoming very difficult in the recovery itself. Apart from this, problems started coming in joints and digestion. I would not like to recommend such a diet to anyone.”

Randeep added, “During this time I followed a paleo diet, intermittent fasting, and vitamin supplements. I had to lose 6 to 7 kgs in five days. I have gone through all these processes. That too under the supervision of experts. The wrong news that was spread, that dates and milk reduce weight, is very unhealthy. I didn't only eat dates, I used to eat things like eggs, chile, nuts, and dark chocolate at different stages. Meanwhile, I had also fixed cheat dates for myself.”

Randeep recently wrapped up the film’s schedule and shared on Instagram, “It’s a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film but that is a topic for another day. For now, big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast and crew, to have rallied day and night behind me through thick and thin and made it happen.”

