What! Rani Mukerji's Chilling Experience: Carried to Car After Freezing During Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Song with SRK

Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji reveals a frosty experience during the filming of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna's song 'Tumhi Dekho Na.' Find out why she had to be carried to her car and the challenges faced during the shoot in freezing temperatures.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 08:15
Rani

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji recently shared a chilling incident from the past when she had to be carried to her car after freezing during the filming of the song 'Tumhi Dekho Na' from the romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Directed by Karan Johar and released in 2006, the film explored themes of marital infidelity and strained relationships.

During the Galatta Plus Mega Pan India Roundtable 2023, Karan Johar discussed the challenges of shooting in freezing temperatures with Alia Bhatt. Rani Mukerji, part of the conversation, recalled a similar experience during the filming of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and emphasized Karan's lack of consideration at the time.

Rani Mukerji recounted the extreme cold she faced while wearing a red saree for the song. She mentioned freezing to the point where she couldn't walk. Ayan Mukerji, her cousin and an assistant director on set, had to carry her to the car because of the freezing conditions. Rani pointed out that in the lip sync portions of the song, her lips appeared frozen, adding an uncomfortable dimension to the visually sensual scene.

Also Read:What! Rani Mukerji reveals she had stammering issues and stage fright

 

Karan Johar chimed in, recalling his eccentric request for rain during the shoot in -14 degrees. Despite a rain machine being employed, the water turned to ice before reaching the actors, prompting concerns from the health and safety department.

Rani Mukerji's revelation provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the challenges faced by actors during extreme weather conditions. Despite the difficulties, the final product showcased the dedication and professionalism of the cast and crew.

Rani Mukerji's most recent project is Ashima Chibber's Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, a film based on the true story of an Indian couple facing child custody issues with Norwegian authorities in 2011. The film received positive reviews and featured a stellar cast including Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta, and Barun Chanda.

Also Read: Must read! "Rani Mukherjee and Tara Sutaria looks so similar" netizens reacts to this new video of the actress Rani Mukherjee

