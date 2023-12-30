What! Richa Chadha Criticizes MakeMyTrip and Air India, Labels Them 'scamsters'

MUMBAI : In a scathing critique of X, Richa Chadha aims at online travel company MakeMyTrip and airline Air India, accusing them of substandard services and dubbing them 'scamsters.' The actor expresses her dissatisfaction and encourages her followers to steer clear of these companies.

Richa's Twitter outburst begins with a 'scam alert,' claiming that both MakeMyTrip and Air India have engaged in questionable practices, such as cancelling flights without notice or changing timings to inconvenience passengers. She accuses MakeMyTrip of having a lacklustre customer service that hinders refund claims and deems Air India's customer care as rude.

Also Read: Must Read! Richa Chadha opens up about her journey of success and struggles, “I am a self-made woman”

In her tweets, Richa urges followers to avoid these 'scamsters' in 2024 and expresses a wish for the companies to endure more losses than they have in their collective histories. MakeMyTrip responds, expressing regret for any inconvenience and requesting Richa to share her booking ID for a resolution.

However, Richa remains unimpressed, stating that MakeMyTrip regrets nothing, deletes the app from her phone, and calls on her followers to support local travel agents instead. She emphasizes her dissatisfaction with Air India, describing them as a 'loss-making mammoth' with ineffective Twitter handling.

Richa Chadha's public criticism underscores the challenges consumers face with online travel services and airlines, prompting a call for greater accountability in the industry.

Also Read:Shocking! Richa Chadha opens up about her marriage with Ali Fazal and life after wedding him; Says ‘It's not that I am a woman…’

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Hindustan Times



