What! Richa Chadha Criticizes MakeMyTrip and Air India, Labels Them 'scamsters'

Actor Richa Chadha expresses frustration with MakeMyTrip and Air India, branding them 'scamsters' and urging followers to avoid their services.
movie_image: 
Richa Chadha

MUMBAI : In a scathing critique of X, Richa Chadha aims at online travel company MakeMyTrip and airline Air India, accusing them of substandard services and dubbing them 'scamsters.' The actor expresses her dissatisfaction and encourages her followers to steer clear of these companies.

Richa's Twitter outburst begins with a 'scam alert,' claiming that both MakeMyTrip and Air India have engaged in questionable practices, such as cancelling flights without notice or changing timings to inconvenience passengers. She accuses MakeMyTrip of having a lacklustre customer service that hinders refund claims and deems Air India's customer care as rude.

In her tweets, Richa urges followers to avoid these 'scamsters' in 2024 and expresses a wish for the companies to endure more losses than they have in their collective histories. MakeMyTrip responds, expressing regret for any inconvenience and requesting Richa to share her booking ID for a resolution.

However, Richa remains unimpressed, stating that MakeMyTrip regrets nothing, deletes the app from her phone, and calls on her followers to support local travel agents instead. She emphasizes her dissatisfaction with Air India, describing them as a 'loss-making mammoth' with ineffective Twitter handling.

Richa Chadha's public criticism underscores the challenges consumers face with online travel services and airlines, prompting a call for greater accountability in the industry.

Credit: Hindustan Times 


 

Richa Chadha MakeMyTrip Air India SCAM criticism Customer Service Travel Industry Social Media Outburst.
