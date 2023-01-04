What! Rumored couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan roped in for Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3? Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have worked together in one film Love Aaj Kal and were rumored to be in a relationship. The two then reportedly parted ways for reasons best known to them and have kept their distance from each other while also sometimes having awkward moments together during public events.

Now as we all know the Aashiqui franchise is soon going to get its third installment and many actors seem to be excited about this development. One of them seems to be actress Sara Ali Khan. Recently while speaking to a portal, Sara said, “I haven’t been offered Aashiqui 3 as yet but I would love to. If I am offered the film then yes, sure.”

Even earlier there were reports that Sara was in talks with the makers of Aashiqui 3 but there has been no confirmation about it.

Sara previously opened up about her breakup in a podcast and said, “2020 just got progressively worse. It started with a breakup and kept getting worse. It was a very bad year and most of it is on the internet.”

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani while Sara has Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal.

