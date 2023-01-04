What! Rumored couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan roped in for Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3? Deets Inside

Now as we all know the Aashiqui franchise is soon going to get its third installment and many actors seem to be excited about this development.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 15:34
movie_image: 
Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI:   Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have worked together in one film Love Aaj Kal and were rumored to be in a relationship. The two then reportedly parted ways for reasons best known to them and have kept their distance from each other while also sometimes having awkward moments together during public events.

Also Read-Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig at Karan Johar?

Now as we all know the Aashiqui franchise is soon going to get its third installment and many actors seem to be excited about this development. One of them seems to be actress Sara Ali Khan. Recently while speaking to a portal, Sara said, “I haven’t been offered Aashiqui 3 as yet but I would love to. If I am offered the film then yes, sure.”

Even earlier there were reports that Sara was in talks with the makers of Aashiqui 3 but there has been no confirmation about it. 

Sara previously opened up about her breakup in a podcast and said, “2020 just got progressively worse. It started with a breakup and kept getting worse. It was a very bad year and most of it is on the internet.”

Also Read-Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for wearing a bikini in her recent post

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani while Sara has Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal. 

Do you think Sara and Kartik should come in a film together?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress 
 

Sara Ali Khan Kartik Aaryan Aashiqui 3 Love Aaj Kal Kedarnath Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Lukka Chuppi Pati Patni Aur Woh Anurag Basu Gaslight Satyaprem Ki Kahani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 15:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Chashni: Shocking! Nirbhay sets his club on fire to obtain insurance money
MUMBAI:   Star Plus has come up with a new serial Chashni, which is released under the banner of SOL Production. The...
Wow! Check out the OTT actresses who gone from basic to bold
MUMBAI : Over the time we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of different actresses on digital...
From Priyanka-Nick to Bollywood's A-list, global celebs throng NMACC opening (Ld)
MUMBAI: The who's who of the arts and entertainment world, both Indian and international, gathered for the grand...
Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look
MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone had an epic reaction on seeing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's look from the Nita...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Sahiba determined to expose Garry to the Brar family
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Priyanka-Nick
From Priyanka-Nick to Bollywood's A-list, global celebs throng NMACC opening (Ld)

Latest Video

Related Stories
Priyanka-Nick
From Priyanka-Nick to Bollywood's A-list, global celebs throng NMACC opening (Ld)
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look
Jawan
Wow! The first song from movie Jawan to release first before the teaser
Global celebs
Priyanka-Nick to Jeff Coons: Global celebs show up for NMACC opening
Shikhar Pahariya poses with Boney Kapoor
Interesting! Jhanvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya poses with Boney Kapoor at NMACC launch
Priyanka Chopra
LOL! As Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar’s video goes viral, Nick Jonas grabs attention; netizen say, “Nick be like ye itna kyu hansri kuch samajh ni aaya”