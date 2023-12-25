What! Salman Khan refused to kiss Katrina Kaif on screen due to THIS reason; Here’s why?

MUMBAI : Bollywood star Salman Khan has romanced numerous Bollywood beauties on screen over the past thirty years, including Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha. However, the actor has a firm no-kissing policy. He has expressed in public how uncomfortable he finds intimate sequences to be and why he avoids lip-locking in his movies. Few people are aware, therefore, that Bhaijaan was asked to break this policy by the director of Tiger Zinda Hai.

It has been six years since Tiger Zinda Hai, the follow-up to Salman and Katrina Kaif's spy action thriller series Tiger, was released. Even though the third installment has recently been released, people still cherish the first two installments.

One of the main factors contributing to the popularity and adoration the franchise has received is the on-screen connection between Kat and Salman. With their lovely moments from reel life, the actors who play Tiger and Zoya frequently leave their admirers in awe. Salman's no-kiss policy has prevented them from ever sharing a kiss on screen, though.

The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai had requested a special exception from Salman despite the strict rule. Director Ali Abbas Zafar reportedly made every effort to convince the actor. However, the latter adhered to his rules. The creators eventually had to give up on the concept.

Deccan Chronicle quoted an insider who stated, "Everyone felt that just this one time, just once, Salman would break his no-kissing code because the sequence is vital to the plot and also because, well, it's Katrina. But Salman refused outright."

