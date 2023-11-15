What! Salman Khan’s reacts to Tiger 3’s 6 AM show, read on to know what he said

The film’s advance bookings have already made a huge profit and many have already termed it as a blockbuster. Now, the first day first show of the film will be 6 AM.
Salman Khan

MUMBAI : Salman Khan has a massive fan following. His upcoming film Tiger 3 has been in the news ever since it was announced. The film’s advance bookings have already made a huge profit and many have already termed it as a blockbuster. Now, the first day first show of the film will be 6 AM. 

At an event when the host mentioned to Salman that the first show will be early morning at 6 AM, Salman said, “6 baje toh thik hai, but saat baje ke baad na flight pakdi jaati hai na films.” This left everyone present in splits. He mentioned that he is not a morning person. 

Meanwhile the runtime of the film has been increased. Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Xclusiv… ‘TIGER 3’ RUN TIME INCREASED - ADDITIONAL FOOTAGE ADDED… #YRF has added extra footage [2.22 minutes] to #Tiger3… The original run time [certified ‘UA’ by #CBFC on 27 Oct 2023] was 2 hours, 33 min, 38 sec… The revised run time [certified 6 Nov 2023], after additional footage, is 2 hours, 36 minutes, 00 seconds. First half: 1 hour, 10 minutes, 33 seconds, Second half: 1 hour, 25 minutes, 27 seconds.”

