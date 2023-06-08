What! Shah Rukh Khan’s mother-in-law found his Mumbai penthouse small for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed Badshah of the Hindi Film industry. He has a massive fan following and is an inspiration to millions for his rags to riches story. The actor however is humble as ever and loves to interact with his fans and the media. The actor whose last release Pathaan broke many records and earned over a 1000 crores at the box office lives a life of luxury and has the best life anyone could ever imagine.

Did you know however, that SRK’s wife Gauri’s mother aka Khan’s mother-in-law Savita Chibber found his lavish Mumbai penthouse small? In an old interview, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor is heard saying that it is true that his mom in law found his Mumbai penthouse small as she hails from Delhi, where living in huge bungalows is very common. She used to find his house like a ship as it has a triangular roof.

SRK’s home ‘Mannat’ is a proof of his stardom and a tourist attraction for many. His fans gather outside his home day in and day out to get a glimpse of their favorite star.

Credit-BollywoodLife