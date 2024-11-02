What! Shah Rukh Khan's Surprising Rejection: Why He Turned Down Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire

Director Danny Boyle's initial choice for Slumdog Millionaire was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who, however, declined the role.
MUMBAI: In a surprising turn of events, director Danny Boyle's first choice for the pivotal role of the game show host in Slumdog Millionaire was Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. The British drama, released in 2009, went on to become a global sensation, but not with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Boyle, known for his directorial brilliance, envisioned Shah Rukh Khan as the host of the reality game show within the film. However, the Bollywood superstar declined the offer, paving the way for Anil Kapoor to step into the character's shoes.

Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview on Jonathan Ross' chat show while promoting his film My Name Is Khan in 2010, shed light on his decision. He expressed a keen interest in the film's concept but cited concerns about the host character being portrayed as a cheat. Having already hosted the Indian version of the game show, Shah Rukh felt that taking on a similar role in Slumdog Millionaire might lead people to perceive him in the same light.

Anil Kapoor ultimately embraced the role and delivered a stellar performance in the film, earning accolades for his portrayal of the game show host. Slumdog Millionaire went on to receive widespread critical acclaim, securing eight Oscar awards, seven BAFTA Awards, and four Golden Globes. While the film garnered global praise, it remains intriguing to ponder how the dynamics might have shifted with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

