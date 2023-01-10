What! Shahid Kapoor reveals why he took 2-hour showers during Kabir Singh's shoots, “I don’t want my child to…”

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor started as a dancer with Shamak Dawar and never thought he would reach the stardom that he has today. The young boy who made his debut in Ishq Vishq has come a long way with films like Udta Punjab and Haider to his credit. He has a massive fan following who simply adore him and his style.Also ReadMust Read! Shahid Kapoor on paparazzi culture, “When I became an actor, we were not papped all the time” Shahid however received a little bit of criticism for his Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed film Kabir Singh in 2019, which seemed to glorify physical abuse of women. He told a news portal that he himself has been a victim of physical abuse and “everyone deserves a second chance in love” Interestingly, during an interview, Shahid opened up about taking two-hour long showers after wrapping up the shoot of Kabir Singh. The Farzi actor said, “I used to take a shower in my van before I got out of set. Because I used to smoke two packets of cigarettes a day! I was smelling of nicotine and I had just had my first baby and so I was in that fatherly mode. And I was like, ‘I don’t want my child to even smell nicotine.”Shahid added, “I actually gave up right after. I used to smoke on and off and I just stopped. So I’ve not smoked for over five, six years now. I don’t want my child to smell this on me.”Also Read-Must read! December gets crowded as Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer releases in the same month; check out the releases this year in the month of DecemberKabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film was a blockbuster hit but many felt that the protagonist was an aggressive man who was physically violent to his love played by Kiara Advani. For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. Credit- Indianexpress