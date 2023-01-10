What! Shahid Kapoor reveals why he took 2-hour showers during Kabir Singh's shoots, “I don’t want my child to…”

Shahid however received a little bit of criticism for his Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed film Kabir Singh in 2019, which seemed to glorify physical abuse of women. He told a news portal that he himself has been a victim of physical abuse
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 07:00
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor started as a dancer with Shamak Dawar and never thought he would reach the stardom that he has today. The young boy who made his debut in Ishq Vishq has come a long way with films like Udta Punjab and Haider to his credit. He has a massive fan following who simply adore him and his style.Also ReadMust Read! Shahid Kapoor on paparazzi culture, “When I became an actor, we were not papped all the time” Shahid however received a little bit of criticism for his Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed film Kabir Singh in 2019, which seemed to glorify physical abuse of women. He told a news portal that he himself has been a victim of physical abuse and “everyone deserves a second chance in love” Interestingly, during an interview, Shahid opened up about taking two-hour long showers after wrapping up the shoot of Kabir Singh. The Farzi actor said, “I used to take a shower in my van before I got out of set. Because I used to smoke two packets of cigarettes a day! I was smelling of nicotine and I had just had my first baby and so I was in that fatherly mode. And I was like, ‘I don’t want my child to even smell nicotine.”Shahid added, “I actually gave up right after. I used to smoke on and off and I just stopped. So I’ve not smoked for over five, six years now. I don’t want my child to smell this on me.”Also Read-Must read! December gets crowded as Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer releases in the same month; check out the releases this year in the month of DecemberKabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film was a blockbuster hit but many felt that the protagonist was an aggressive man who was physically violent to his love played by Kiara Advani. For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  Credit- Indianexpress

Shahid Kapoor Kabir Singh Fida Kareena Kapoor Khan Jab We Met Padmaavat Jersey Udta Punjab Haider Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rab Se Hai Dua: Major Twist! Ghazal gets cursed, Dua to be blessed with two babies?
MUMBAI: Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Woah! This is what happened when Ram Pothineni met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan
MUMBAI: Ram Pothineni is gearing up for the release of his action film Skanda, co-starring Sreeleela. Over the years,...
Wow! Vijay Varma posts a sweet memory with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of Jaane Jaan, take a look
MUMBAI: Amongst several OTT projects, one of the much talked about projects is Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial, Jaane Jaan....
Keh Doon Tumhein: Woah! Vikrant changes his plan, organises a romantic surprise for Kirti
MUMBAI: Keh Doon Tumhein is a mystery-thriller romantic drama which was released on September 4, 2023, on Star Plus....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh no! Sahiba falls in Rumi's trap, Angad unaware of Sahiba being in danger
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aww! Ishaan starts to care for Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Ram
Woah! This is what happened when Ram Pothineni met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ram
Woah! This is what happened when Ram Pothineni met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan
Vijay
Wow! Vijay Varma posts a sweet memory with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of Jaane Jaan, take a look
Deepak
Interesting! Deepak Tijori reveals how he was shocked when his negative role in Aamir Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar won him praises, “This had gone upside down”
Nayanthara
Whoa! Jawan actress Nayanthara looks unrecognizable in old viral video, netizens say “She looks so different
Sania
Woah! Sania Mirza shares inside photos, reveals the gift given to guests by Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha at their wedding
Salaar
Woah! Amid the hype of Salaar vs Dunki, Prabhas prepares to beat Shah Rukh Khan at the box office, comes up with a promotional strategy