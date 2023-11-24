What! Shahid Kapoor’s bike crashes, check out the viral video inside

MUMBAI : Actor Shahid Kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing contribution. The actor who is known for his finest performances in different movies has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always look forward to the new pictures and posts of the actor.

The actor has garnered a lot of love and admiration as an actor and it is always a treat to watch the actor on screen.

Earlier, there was a small mishap with the actor during an award show performance. Soon a video went viral all over the internet where we saw actor Shahid Kapoor performing on the stage, but unfortunately falling down while at it. However, we also saw the actor standing right back up, finishing the performance and then laughing it off.

It seems things aren’t going right for actor as once again a video has gone viral where the actor is seen riding a bike. Unfortunately, the bike crashes and we see the actor falling down. In the video we also see the police vehicles behind Shahid Kapoor’s bike and they go to help Shahid immediately.

Take a look at the video below:

The netizens all over the internet are trying to find out what actually happened and if it was a movie scene or not.

Whatever the case may be, we really hope Shahid Kapoor is doing alright.

