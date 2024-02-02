What! Sharvari Wagh to pair with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Not Kiara Advani?

MUMBAI: Sharvari Wagh is reportedly in talks to portray the female lead in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, following rumors that Kiara Advani would play the role. Wagh was photographed by a popular paparazzi account earlier today during the film's look test. Kartik Aaryan was also spotted in the film, although they didn't leave together.

Also read: Wow! Here's Kartik Aryan revealing about his most challenging scene from his upcoming movie Chandu Champion, check it out

Kartik Aaryan will play the lead in the movie, which will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, who previously directed the second installment. According to a person close to Film Companion, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a franchise dear to Bhushan and Kartik and they want to raise the stakes further with part three. They have aggressively worked to lock the script and are now all excited to take the film on floors from February 2024.”

Additionally, earlier today, it was rumored that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh would work together on a future movie that is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Shiv gained notoriety for his breakthrough performance in Netflix's The Railway Men. It has been rumored that both starring ladies will play super agents in this action-packed project, which is set to begin filming in 2024.

Shiv Rawail was previously an assistant director for several YRF projects, including ones that Aditya Chopra himself selected, which won praise for "The Railway Men" lately. Shiv's hit Netflix film has given Adi a great deal of confidence in his directing skills. According to a trade insider, Aditya Chopra is certain that Shiv is the best filmmaker for the next female-led action movie set in the YRF Spy Universe because of his awareness of millennial preferences and track record of international success.

Apart from this, the newest project coming out of the YRF Universe is War 2.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan’s first look from Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial 'Chandu Champion is phenomenal!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- Republic World.com