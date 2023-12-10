Wow! Here's Kartik Aryan revealing about his most challenging scene from his upcoming movie Chandu Champion, check it out

MUMBAI: After the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Chandu Champion based on a true story of a sportsperson and directed by Kabir Khan is currently getting the masses curious.

Audiences want to witness this extraordinary real-life story on reel which is headlined by the versatile Kartik Aaryan and today the makers are here with the first look from the film with Kartik in its titular role, exuding pride in the India blazer.

We had reported earlier about the first look where we saw the young superstar in a completely new avatar - fully getting into the skin of the character. With short hair and wearing the blazer of India, Kartik has attempted a never-seen-before look for the film.

Now we are here with another update about the movie where Kartik Aryan has shared something really special and intense from the movie.

Talking about his look in the movie, his sharp buzz-cut haircut and that intense look on his face make us curious about the story and one that will make the nation proud.

Now, Kartik Aryan dropped a post in his Instagram profile where he can be seen with a very intense look.

Check out the post below:

As we can see how the young actor is talking about his most challenging scene of 8 minutes. We can surely feel the intensity of the scene from this post.

This being Kartik Aryan’s first action project, it looks like he is going to pull it off amazingly well.

