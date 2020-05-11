What? This song from DDLJ was written 24 times!

MUMBAI: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is an iconic film. The romantic drama, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was produced by Yash Chopra and directed by Aditya Chopra. The movie’s first song ‘Mere Khawabon Mein’ was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and starred Kajol. The actress is still praised for her stellar performance in the song.

However, there is a surprising fact related to this track.

As per reports, this song had been written by popular lyricist Anand Bakshi 24 times. Anand Ji reportedly approached the movie’s director Aditya Chopra with the song, but he was rejected by the latter again and again until the 24th time, when it finally got approved and was included in the movie. The song was loved by everyone and is still considered a favourite.

