What! THIS superstar's first film triggers stampede, Prompting Mumbai Police intervention for rescue; Here’s who?

MUMBAI: The desire to become famous is something that many individuals have. Through years of dedication and hard work, iconic stars such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and many more have built up a sizable fan base around the world. With his first film, one Bollywood star, though, surpassed them all. He created a craze that had never been seen before thanks to his captivating personality and excellent acting abilities.

Thousands of fans surrounded him, causing a rush at the opening of his first film. The excitement was so extreme that authorities had to carry him to safety at some point. One of the most adored and prosperous actors in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, is the actor in great demand.

With the release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000, Hrithik Roshan had a sensational breakthrough. Rakesh Roshan, his father, was the film's producer and director. Everyone's eyes were fixed on Hrithik as the trailer became an instant hit. The actor had no idea that his first movie would make him an overnight sensation.

Without any security, Hrithik attended the film's premiere, and as soon as people began to recognize him, a sizable crowd gathered around him. At first, Hrithik smiled warmly to greet each person, but as the gathering increased to hundreds, the cops had to step in to save him. As the actor celebrates his 50th birthday today, we share some motivational and little-known facts about his life.

Hrithik had always wanted to be an actor and spent his adolescence equipping himself with all the required training. Regretfully, he was diagnosed as having scoliosis, a disorder that results in an irregular curve of the spine, at the age of 21. The doctors told him that his ailment would prevent him from ever being able to dance.

Hrithik also had a history of frequent stammering. Most individuals would have given up on their dream of becoming actors in the face of these obstacles, but Hrithik was adamant about making it work. He started going to speech therapy to get over his stammering, and with the right medicine, he was eventually able to get rid of his scoliosis as well.

Everyone assumes that star kids have it easy and have preconceived notions about them. Hrithik Roshan was unique. For many years, the actor labored on his father Rakesh Roshan's film sets, trying to show that he was deserving of every opportunity. On the sets, he would even provide tea to the celebs.

The fact that Roshan's son is an amazing actor is well known. His performances have always been praised, regardless of the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Guzaarish, or any other. Did you know that when he gets ready for a role, he wears a certain cologne? He quits using the perfume when the character is done since, in his opinion, it is where the journey of that character ends.

In Jodha Akbar, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Hrithik has to film a scenario involving a real elephant. Hrithik initially made the animal feel comfortable by giving him bananas to ensure the sequence went as planned. In the end, everything went off without a hitch.

We have no doubts that Hrithik Roshan will continue to wow us with his extraordinary talent and constant determination. He has a lot more in store for us. Regarding his career, he is scheduled to co-star with Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand's next movie, Fighter. This much-awaited film, which is scheduled for release on January 25, 2024, has already generated an extraordinary amount of hype among viewers thanks to its teaser.

