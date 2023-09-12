What! Sushant Singh Rajput had transformed his Mumbai house for his character in Kedarnath, here is the viral video

There is a video getting viral all over the internet where we see the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has transformed his house for his character in the movie Kedarnath, here is the viral video
Sushant

MUMBAI: Later actor Sushant Singh Rajput had been one of the most loved actors, the actor with his limited movies and different character has already impressed the fans all over, indeed we all miss the actor today and till today there are many posts all over the internet which shared by the fans all over as they remember the actor.

Till today we see something related to the actor Sushant Singh Rajput is trending as the fans always shares regarding the actor or his movies, indeed one of the most loved characters of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput is Mansoor from the movie Kedarnath, and recently the movie Kedarnath has completed 5 years and on this occasion we have seen the fans are showering all the love and remembering the actor Sushant Singh Rajput, also now there is video getting viral all over the internet, where we see the actor Sushant Singh Rajput has transformed his Mumbai house for character in the movie.

As we see this video the actor has transformed his home matching to his character's house in the movie to be in the character and he had created such environment around his, indeed this is called as method acting and this shows the passion of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput for his work and hands the actor was brilliant in the movie Kedarnath as Mansoor.

What are your views on this viral video of the later actor’s house and how did you like him in the movie Kedarnath, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

