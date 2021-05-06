This is WHAT telly diva Krystle D'Souza expressed regarding her take on 'LOVE'

MUMBAI: Socialization is a process wherein people interact with each other to form a bonding with each other within a specific location at a particular time span. To attain inter-personal bonding amid two individuals, their interaction must behold the virtues of mutual respect, trust and amicability; which eventually paves way for love and humanity.Now, in a recent interview, telly actress Krystle D'Souza went completely candid about her recent music video titled 'Ek Bewafa', her first-ever Bollywood debut, facing rejections in her professional field and many other aspects of her personal and professional life.However, one personal aspect she could not resist herself from talking about was her take on the concept of 'love', emphasised on the importance of it in one's life and further expressed her immense fondness for the same.Initially talking about her music video, Krystle revealed that it's theme is based upon love and the other aspects of it that revolves around.On that note, on being asked about her definition of love, Krystle promptly asserted, "In life, there is nothing without love. I honestly have too much of beliefs in love....and I feel like love can really...um...transform you as a person, can really be your strong point, can be your support, can be everything...there's nothing in life without love...I truly believe in love".Also Read: Anagha Bhosale on working with Apurva Agnihotri in Anupamaa: He is one happy soul and its lovely sharing screen space with himShe further added, "I believe in love stories...I believe in all kinds of love and um....(mildly blushing) love is something 'beautiful', like you can't put a word to it...you can't sentence it but it's this feeling in your heart that makes you feel so alive and soooo at ease!".Looks like Krystle is passionately romantic in her real life, which is phenomenal in this generation of casual flings and hook-ups.Telly actress Krystle D'Souza is a renowned television artiste who had appeared in popular Hindi shows like Kasturi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Brahmarakshas amongst others. However, she garnered immense household fame for portraying the role of Jeevika Vadhera in Star Plus' Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai (2011), Raina in Zee TV's Brahmarakshas (2016) and Roopa in Colors TV's Belan Wali Bahu (2018). For the unversed, she has even won the Gold Award for 'Best Actress in Comic Role' for her comical performance in Belan Wali Bahu.D'Souza had secured the 5th position in the list of the 'Top 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television 2017' by Times Of India.On her work front, she had currently appeared in her latest music video 'Ek Bewafa', co-starring Sameer Khan and Sidharth Gupta. She's also gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood venture Chehre, which would feature actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi as the main leads. Krystle would be playing the role of Diya Sahay herein.