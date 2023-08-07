WHAT! THESE actresses to star in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ki Shaadi?

MUMBAI: From the past few months, there have been reports that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are teaming for a movie titled Prem Ki Shaadi. According to reports, the film will release on Diwali next year, and it will go on the floors next month.

A recent report suggests that the movie is about a couple’s journey from their marriage to becoming old together. Now, if it’s a story about a couple, the female lead will surely be having a good role, and Sooraj Barjatya always has a fantastic role for his heroines.

Now, we tried to Google about the movie, and found that already an IMDb page for the film has been made, and surprisingly, the female leads’ names are there on it. The IMDb page of the movie states that Prem Ki Shaadi stars Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra and Kriti Kharbanda.

Last year, Parineeti Chopra was seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. The actress had an extended cameo in the film, and she had done a good job in it. So, if this IMDb page is correct about Parineeti’s casting, we won’t be surprised as she has worked with the filmmaker earlier, and he might consider casting her again.

Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda has been away from the movies for the past couple of years. She was last seen in 14 Phere which was released on OTT in 2021. Well, for now, let’s just wait for the official announcement about Prem Ki Shaadi.

Do you think that Parineeti and Kriti will be perfect to star in Prem Ki Shaadi? Let us know in the comments below...

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for Tiger 3 which is slated to release on Diwali this year.

