WHAT! THESE actresses to star in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ki Shaadi?

Reportedly, Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are teaming up once again. The movie is titled Prem Ki Shaadi, and it will release on Diwali next year. Read on to know about the lead actresses of the film...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Sat, 07/08/2023 - 12:28
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: From the past few months, there have been reports that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are teaming for a movie titled Prem Ki Shaadi. According to reports, the film will release on Diwali next year, and it will go on the floors next month.

A recent report suggests that the movie is about a couple’s journey from their marriage to becoming old together. Now, if it’s a story about a couple, the female lead will surely be having a good role, and Sooraj Barjatya always has a fantastic role for his heroines.

Also Read: WOAH! Salman Khan wants to revive Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah? Netizens say, “I think he should have done that long before”

Now, we tried to Google about the movie, and found that already an IMDb page for the film has been made, and surprisingly, the female leads’ names are there on it. The IMDb page of the movie states that Prem Ki Shaadi stars Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra and Kriti Kharbanda.

Last year, Parineeti Chopra was seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. The actress had an extended cameo in the film, and she had done a good job in it. So, if this IMDb page is correct about Parineeti’s casting, we won’t be surprised as she has worked with the filmmaker earlier, and he might consider casting her again.

Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda has been away from the movies for the past couple of years. She was last seen in 14 Phere which was released on OTT in 2021. Well, for now, let’s just wait for the official announcement about Prem Ki Shaadi.

Also Read: Must Read! Sultan completes 7 years of its release, fans want Ali Abbas Zafar to work with Salman Khan again; netizens say, “Salman Bhai ke saath ek aur movie ho jaaye sir please”

Do you think that Parineeti and Kriti will be perfect to star in Prem Ki Shaadi? Let us know in the comments below...

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for Tiger 3 which is slated to release on Diwali this year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Salman Khan Prem Ki Shaadi Sooraj Barjatya Parineeti Chopra Kriti Kharbanda Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Tiger 3 Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Sat, 07/08/2023 - 12:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Congratulations! Kundali Bhagya’s Manit Joura to tie the knot with German girlfriend in a Rajputana traditional wedding in Udaipur
MUMBAI : Manit Joura is a well known face on Indian Television. He has been part of many shows like Kundali Bhagya,...
Pandya Store: High Drama! Dhara reveals why she quit fighting for family, Gautam creates a scene
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
OMG! Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe’s first look from Rajan Shahi’s new show for StarPlus is finally out, check it out
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Star Plus is currently...
Faltu: Upcoming Drama! Faltu falls unconscious, taken to Ashram
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Faltu: High Drama! Faltu escapes from the kidnappers, Ayaan breaks their photo frame in anger
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
WHAT! THESE actresses to star in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ki Shaadi?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adipurush
Must Read! Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir apologies, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt”; but netizens are still upset
Anil Kapoor
Wow! After Anil Kapoor, THIS Indian Origin actor to make an appearance in Hollywood film Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One
Kartik Aaryan
Whoa! Kartik Aaryan purchases a swanky apartment in Juhu and it’s price will make your jaws drop
Shantirani is no more
Condolences! Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani is no more
hits theaters on 16th February 2024
Get Ready for an Edgier and Bigger Cult Classic - LSD 2 , hits theaters on 16th February 2024
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – View Poll Results
WOW! Fans want to see THIS song from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – View Poll Results