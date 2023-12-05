What! “Truth is, I don’t feel…” Deepika Padukone on being trolled for her JNU visit and Saffron Bikini in Pathaan

The actress had recently received a lot of backlash for her JNU visit and for her saffron bikini in the film Pathaan.
Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI :Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. This year, she starred in a blockbuster film like Pathaan and has some interesting films lined up. The actress had recently received a lot of backlash for her JNU visit and for her saffron bikini in the film Pathaan.

The actress spoke about the controversies to a news portal and said, “I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel something about it. But the truth is, I don’t feel anything about it”

Deepika was severely trolled for visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to support the students who were attacked. She also got backlash for wearing a saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang in the film Pathaan. Many Hindu groups and BJP leaders demanded a ban on the film as it was an insult to the Hindu religion and the Sanatan culture.

The BJP leader Rajesh Kesarwani had said, “Vulgarity with saffron colour was being committed in a song in the movie and it is an insult to the Hindu community and Sanatan culture. Hence, we have expressed our concern.”

Meanwhile, Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham has earned over Rs 1000 crores worldwide. Deepika will next be seen in Project K.

