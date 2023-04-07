What! Is upcoming movie 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' shelved after Allu Arjun's rejection?

Aditya Dhar’s purported epic seems to have been finally shelved. It was meant to be the Uri team producer Ronnie Screwvala and the director’s ambitious follow-up film. Budgeted at almost 200 crores, The Immortal Ashwatthama has become a victim of its own ambitions
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 22:40
movie_image: 
'Sam Bahadur'

MUMBAI :Aditya Dhar’s purported epic seems to have been finally shelved. It was meant to be the Uri team producer Ronnie Screwvala and the director’s ambitious follow-up film. Budgeted at almost 200 crores, The Immortal Ashwatthama has become a victim of its own ambitions.

Having made a war epic Uri that had the look and feel of a project far more costly than its actual budget, the same producer Ronnie Screwvala announced The Immortal Ashwatthama hoping director Dhar would pull off another modestly-budgeted epic. However, after the huge success of Uri the project went West, and than to waste.

Also read - WOW! Allu Arjun to star in The Immortal Ashwatthama? Super excited fans say, “Wow hope it happens”

A source in the know spills the shocking beans. Director Aditya Dhar had made the war epic Uri for a mere 25 crores though it looked like a 100 crore budgeted film. That’s because Aditya comes from the less-is-more school of filmmaking.

Explaining his tight budgetary vision Aditya Dhar had told me in an earlier interview, “We worked under extremely tight budgetary circumstances in Uri ,and that was good. Because it kept us constantly on our toes, forever anxious. I think anxiety is a big impetus to productivity and creativity.I fear unlimited budgets would make me lazy as a filmmaker.I’d rather work within controlled budgets. My aim as a filmmaker is to make a film look large, far more spectacular than the budget would suggest. I’d like to spend 30 crores. But it should look like a 150 crore film.”

About The Immortal Ashwatthama, Aditya had said, “It will be a completely different world from the one in Uri. But still in the real space, yes, it is again based on a true-life event. And that’s all I can tell you. And of course, I can also tell you that my next film too will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP production house. The way Ronnie, and for that matter Vicky Kaushal, stood by Uri and believed in it, I’d be foolish to change my priorities.”

Rather than lose more money, VIP’s Ronnie Screwvala decided to put the project to sleep.

Also read - Vicky Kaushal: Disappointment stays with me for just one day

Finally after being shelved by Screwvala, the project was revived by Jio Studios. But they wanted a hero larger than Vicky Kaushal or Ranveer Singh. Dhar wanted his Uri hero Kaushal. When that was unacceptable to Jio Studios, they considered Ranveer Singh.

The latest one hears on this front is that Pushpa superstar Allu Arjun, who was approached to play the lead has also said no after hearing of the proposed film’s troubled history.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi

Aditya Dhar The Immortal Ashwatthama Vicky Kaushal Ranveer Singh Allu Arjun Uri jio cinemas Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 22:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Ronnie Srewvala on 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Animal' releasing on the same date, "not scared of the clash"
MUMBAI :Vicky Kaushal who is currently basking in the success of his last release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, will next be...
What! Is upcoming movie 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' shelved after Allu Arjun's rejection?
MUMBAI :Aditya Dhar’s purported epic seems to have been finally shelved. It was meant to be the Uri team producer...
Baalveer 3: OMG! Ageel uses his powers to kill Veer
MUMBAI :Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Upcoming Drama! Harshad faces another big challenge
MUMBAI :‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Ashwin finds Dilip unconscious
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Aastha and Nimrit’s ugly fight, Sanjot overhears everything
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
"not scared of the clash"
Must read! Ronnie Srewvala on 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Animal' releasing on the same date, "not scared of the clash"
Latest Video
Related Stories
"not scared of the clash"
Must read! Ronnie Srewvala on 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Animal' releasing on the same date, "not scared of the clash"
Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Must read! Sources shun the rumours of Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Anjini Dhawan raises temperature in bikini from her vacation
Hotness Alert! Varun Dhawan’s Niece Anjini Dhawan raises temperature in bikini from her vacation
URMILA MATONDKAR
Shocking! Urmila Matondkar tweets how award shows ignored her role in the film 'Satya'
new mom in any profession will never be easy”
Must Read! Alia Bhatt opens up about shooting Tum Kya Mile post-pregnancy, “Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy”
Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Surprise! Netizens spot a glimpse of Ananya Panday's cameo in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, check out the reactions