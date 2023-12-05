WOW! Allu Arjun to star in The Immortal Ashwatthama? Super excited fans say, “Wow hope it happens”

MUMBAI :Allu Arjun is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. After the release of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, he has become a pan-India star, and now, everyone is waiting for Pushap 2: The Rule. There have been multiple reports about his next film after Pushpa 2, and now, a recent report suggests that he is in talks with the makers of The Immortal Ashwatthama to play the lead role.

The Immortal Ashwatthama will be directed by Aditay Dhar and earlier it was announced with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. However, there have been reports of his exit from the film, and there was also a buzz that the movie will star Ranveer Singh.

Also Read: Wow! Allu Arjun already shot for his cameo in Jawan

However, now this report of Allu Arjun being in talks about the makers of the film, has made his fans super excited. A netizen tweeted, “He should do it. Trivikram can wait. It is my intuition but i think Dhar with this film can give AA a bigger blockbuster than Trivikram can.” Another Twitter user wrote, “make it happen @alluarjun anna.” One more netizen tweeted, “This is the brand AA everyone wants to work with him. No one stop now from him doing rule on world cinema #AlluArjun.” Check out the tweets below...

Do you think that Allu Arjun will be perfect for The Immortal Ashwatthama? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, for now, everyone is waiting for Pushpa 2. The movie is expected to release by the end of this year or early next year.



Also Read: Vicky Kaushal: Disappointment stays with me for just one day

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



