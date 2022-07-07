What! Veteran actor Raj Babbar sentenced a two-year jail term for physical assault of a government officer in a 1996 case

MUMBAI: Raj Babbar is a remarkable actor of his time and a politician. He is father to Prateik Babbar who is doing some notable work as an actor too. The veteran actor has been sentenced to a two-year jail term for having physically assaulted a government officer in a case registered in 1996.

The MP/MLA court has also fined him for a sum of Rs. 8,500. The politician was found guilty in roughing up the official and interfering in governmental duties during the Lok Sabha Elections in 1996.

Raj Babbar is a Congress leader. This incident took place on the 2nd of May in 1996 and polling officer Shri Krishna Singh Rana had filed a case on the same day at the Wazirang police station against the actor along with his Samajwadi party candidate Arvind Yadav. According to this complaint, the actor and his supporters entered the polling venue and disrupted the voting process.

He also obstructed official work and misbehaved with the officers, assaulted the polling agent Shiv Singh along with Krishna Singh Rana. Shiv Singh was also injured. Babbar was then in the Samajwadi party and was contesting from Lucknow. He was present in the court when he was sentenced.

According to reports, the chargesheet was filed in court on the 23rd of March 1996 against Raj Babbar and Arvind Yadav under sections 143, 332, 353, 323, 504, 188 IPC, Representation of the People Act, and 7 Criminal Law Amendment Act following an investigation in the matter.

Credits: Bollywood Life