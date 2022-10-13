WHAT! Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore once called Not working with Rajesh Khanna a Huge Relief; Here’s Why

MUMBAI : Also read: Exciting! Janhvi Kapoor Shares the First Poster of her Upcoming Film 'Mili'

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has been one of the reigning queens of Bollywood back in her time and she is gifted with grace and panache and exemplary acting skills. The Diva was known for her roles in films like Chupke Chupke, Aradhana, Amar Prem, Kashmir Ki Kali among many others.

Her screen time was unchallengeable and she held the audience captive with her presence. Her pairing with late actor Rajesh Khanna was adored and loved by the audience and for people, they were like the IT couple on-screen.

They worked together in films like Daag, Amar Prem, Aradhana and were quite the Hit pair. In the book – Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna, the actress wrote about her experience working with him.

She mentioned in the book that he had a habit of arriving late. While she reached the studios at 8 am to be back by 8 pm with her family, the veteran actor arrived around 12 pm for a 9 am shift and hence they could hardly finish on time. The unit would pressurize the actress to work overtime for the completion of the schedule.

Having said that, they had amazing chemistry on-screen but went on to do lesser films together, as it wasn’t such a good idea to have so many films with one actress and there is a risk of becoming stale. The actress did confess that it was a huge relief later.

