What! Vijay Sethupathi reveals the reason he scared of his Merry Christmas co-star Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: After showing his acting prowess in the South, Vijay Sethupathi is taking over the Hindi market too. He was recently seen in the SRK starrer Jawan and bowled people over with his negative role. He will next be seen with Katrina Kaif in the upcoming Thriller Merry Christmas.

Also Read-What! Check out the hefty fee charged by Nayanthara for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Recently Katrina shared her experience of working with Vijay saying, “Vijay is amazing, his world is amazing but nobody talks too much to me on set. I was really questioning myself.” Looking at her, Vijay responded, “I’m afraid of you, that's why I didn’t. I am new to this industry. She is well experienced, she is a big star here.”

Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan of Badlapur and Andhadhun fame and will hit cinema halls on 12th January 2024.

Also Read-Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi react to funny questions asked about their upcoming film Jawan

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Filmfare