What! Vijay Sethupathi reveals the reason he scared of his Merry Christmas co-star Katrina Kaif

He was recently seen in the SRK starrer Jawan and bowled people over with his negative role. He will next be seen with Katrina Kaif in the upcoming Thriller Merry Christmas.
After showing his acting prowess in the South, Vijay Sethupathi is taking over the Hindi market too. He was recently seen in the SRK starrer Jawan and bowled people over with his negative role. He will next be seen with Katrina Kaif in the upcoming Thriller Merry Christmas.
Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan of Badlapur and Andhadhun fame and will hit cinema halls on 12th January 2024.
