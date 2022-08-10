What went wrong with Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada?

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada has failed to make a mark at the box office. While Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon promoted the film very well, it looks like moviegoers were not keen to watch Shehzada.
MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada which was released on 17th Feb 2023 has failed to make a mark at the box office on its first weekend. The film has collected Rs. 20 crore in three days which is quite disappointing. Kartik and Kriti promoted the film very well, but still, the movie couldn’t get audiences to the theatres. We have tried to analyse what actually went wrong with Shehzada.

Remake factor

There was a time when remakes were doing very well at the box office. However, due to the pandemic, the Hindi moviegoers have also started watching content in regional languages. Shehzada is a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Telugu movie had received a great response at the box office, and even when it was released on OTT, it trended very well. Also, the unofficial Hindi version dubbed version is available on YouTube.

Also Read:  Shehzada movie review: Kartik Aaryan shines in this not-so-great remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

No good songs

One of the highlights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was its songs. Buttabomma and Ramuloo Ramulaa are still remembered by the audiences even after three years of the release. In Shehzada, a chartbuster song was missing, and the makers recreated Character Dheela, but maybe recreating Buttabomma would have done wonders for the film.

Boardroom scene not there in remake

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was an average film, but there were some moments that actually took the movie a notch higher. One of the scenes that had become the talk of the town was when in a boardroom Allu Arjun’s character dances to old songs. It would have been great to watch Kartik doing that.

Half-baked female lead character

In South films it usually happens that heroines are not given much scope, but in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Pooja Hegde had a decent role. However, in Shehzada, in the second half they totally forget about Kriti’s character. She has just one scene and a song post interval.

Also Read: Shehzada box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer shows no big jump over the weekend

Have you watched Shehzada? If yes, let us know your thoughts on the movie in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 14:19

