What! This is what was on the dinner menu for Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others at the Met Gala, netizens say “Disgusting!”

While international celebs all over the world made their brilliant appearances in exotic and breathtaking outfits, what caught some netizens attention was the dinner menu.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 14:56
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI :    Met Gala 2023 is one of the most talked about events of the year. Many Indian celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and others have attended Met Gala in the past, and this year Alia Bhatt has also made her debut at the event. This year, Priyanka, Alia, and Isha have made it to the Met Gala. Alia was seen wearing a white gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

Also Read- Really! Alia Bhatt mistaken to be Aishawarya Rai Bachchan at the Met Gala red carpet, netizens say “poor girl couldn't mark her identity”

The theme this year was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, where the late designer’s artistic expressions were honored. While international celebs all over the world made their brilliant appearances in exotic and breathtaking outfits, what caught some netizens attention was the dinner menu. 

Caterer Olivier Cheng carefully planned the menu which was inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s personal favorites. The exotic dishes on the menu were inspired by the late designers' lavish dinner party he threw for designer Paloma Picasso and Rafael Lopez-Sanchez after their wedding in 1978.

The starters on the menu included chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon creme fraiche and truffle snow. The mains included the late designer’s favorites like Ora King Salmon along with Vegetable nage (broth), asparagus, pickled strawberries and radish. Diet Coke and plenty of wine was there to go with the food, which were known to be Karl Lagerfeld’s favorite drinks. In fact, according to Vogue magazine, he used to drink up to 10 diet cokes a day. 

Also Read-Beautiful! Alia Bhatt shares some unseen pictures of her and Ranbir Kapoor as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Twitter users were quite amused and shocked at the dinner menu. One wrote, “Celebrities are starving themselves to death and paying out the nose for the privilege. What is this crime against food???” Another commented, “The food on the menu at the Met Gala sounds disgusting?”

The hosts this year were Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour. From Kim Kardashian, Rihanna to Anne Hathway, the celeb list was amazing!

What do you think of the menu at the Met Gala? 

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-hindustantimes 


 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Prabal Gurung Kim Kardashaina Nicole Kidman Kate Moss Isha Ambani Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 14:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: INTERESTING! What could be Manjari’s reaction when she finds out Abhir is Abhimanyu’s son? Here’s what we think could happen
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Whoa! Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's 'Mahakal Nagari’s’ Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
MUMBAI :Also read:...
Big Scoop! Asit Modi talks about Shailesh Lodha’s demand; reveals they had a little fight last April
MUMBAI : Also read:...
OH NO! Fans of Yeh Hai Chahatein refuse to let go of Abrar and Sargun, shocked over the leap! See their reactions!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a...
Dahaad trailer out! This Sonakshi Sinha starrer promises to be an edge of the seat thriller
MUMBAI : Upcoming web series and the digital debut of actress Sonakshi Sinha titled Dahaad has been a talk of the town...
Recent Stories
Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Whoa! Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's 'Mahakal Nagari’s’ Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Latest Video
Related Stories
Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Whoa! Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's 'Mahakal Nagari’s’ Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Radhika
Wow! Radhika Madan’s birthday celebration was all about pool party and beautiful view
here are the proof
What! Is Aryan Khan dating this mysterious girl, here are the proof
This should not be the behavior with the fans
Shocking! "This behaviour with fans is unacceptable, very rude", netizens troll Shah Rukh Khan as he gets angry at a fan at the airport
Indian actors were mistaken
Oops! From Alia Bhatt being called Aishwarya to Deepika Padukone being called Priyanka, times when Indian actors were mistaken as someone else overseas
heck out the times Actress Kyra Dutt raised tempera
Hotness Alert! Check out the times when actress Kyra Dutt raised temperature with hotness