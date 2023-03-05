What! This is what was on the dinner menu for Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others at the Met Gala, netizens say “Disgusting!”

MUMBAI : Met Gala 2023 is one of the most talked about events of the year. Many Indian celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and others have attended Met Gala in the past, and this year Alia Bhatt has also made her debut at the event. This year, Priyanka, Alia, and Isha have made it to the Met Gala. Alia was seen wearing a white gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

Also Read- Really! Alia Bhatt mistaken to be Aishawarya Rai Bachchan at the Met Gala red carpet, netizens say “poor girl couldn't mark her identity”

The theme this year was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, where the late designer’s artistic expressions were honored. While international celebs all over the world made their brilliant appearances in exotic and breathtaking outfits, what caught some netizens attention was the dinner menu.

Caterer Olivier Cheng carefully planned the menu which was inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s personal favorites. The exotic dishes on the menu were inspired by the late designers' lavish dinner party he threw for designer Paloma Picasso and Rafael Lopez-Sanchez after their wedding in 1978.

The starters on the menu included chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon creme fraiche and truffle snow. The mains included the late designer’s favorites like Ora King Salmon along with Vegetable nage (broth), asparagus, pickled strawberries and radish. Diet Coke and plenty of wine was there to go with the food, which were known to be Karl Lagerfeld’s favorite drinks. In fact, according to Vogue magazine, he used to drink up to 10 diet cokes a day.

Also Read-Beautiful! Alia Bhatt shares some unseen pictures of her and Ranbir Kapoor as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Twitter users were quite amused and shocked at the dinner menu. One wrote, “Celebrities are starving themselves to death and paying out the nose for the privilege. What is this crime against food???” Another commented, “The food on the menu at the Met Gala sounds disgusting?”

The food on the menu at the Met Gala all sounds disgusting? pic.twitter.com/aXbKQlGmsk — jake (@jakeelordi) May 2, 2023

sweet raptor jesus, this is the menu for #MetGala tonight. celebrities are starving themsleves to death and paying out the nose for the privilege. What is this crime against food??? pic.twitter.com/q4IxeEm73k — Donna Dickens (Not Parody) (@MildlyAmused) May 2, 2023

The hosts this year were Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour. From Kim Kardashian, Rihanna to Anne Hathway, the celeb list was amazing!

What do you think of the menu at the Met Gala?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-hindustantimes



